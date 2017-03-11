I come in peace: engaging life on a flat Earth.

Did you know that the Earth is actually flat, not round and that NASA and the government fuel the round Earth conspiracy?….No, neither did I but this mind-boggling world view is currently gaining momentum on the internet and has recently found its way onto my radar.
To give you a bit of background:
Alongside my vociferous online academic rantings and day job helping researchers and the lay public work together to design and implement health research, I also spend a fair bit of time volunteering with the British Science Association (the BSA). The BSA is a charity and learned society founded in 1831 with many strings to its academic bow; including the standardisation of electrical units (including the Ohm, Volt and Amp). Today it is supported by a huge backbone of volunteers working tirelessly across the country to improve the public perception of science – letting everyone know that there is much more to science than just mind boiling equations and stuffy white haired professors.
Our small group of Mancunian volunteers meet monthly to mastermind and implement a huge range of engagement activities. Over the years I’ve been with the group I’ve found myself designing an endangered species treasure hunt (based on a mash-up of Pokemon Go and geocashing), baking cake pops for an astronomy and art crossover event held on the site of Manchester City centre’s oldest observatory and, just last week, hosting over 40 AS/A-level students at a science journalism workshop.
As a group we work hard to make sure our activities are fun and open to everyone – no matter what their academic background. But, we’re not naive, so we recognise that our reach is still pretty small and that there are many communities in our home city who will never have heard of us. This is why we have been working with a BSA volunteer from our Birmingham branch who’s role has been to help us find out more about Manchester’s hard to reach communities and discover how we can offer them meaningful engagement. It was during one of our meetings she said that she had been in contact with someone who runs a computer coding club for local teenagers and had noticed that some of these youngsters were adamant supporters of the ‘flat Earth’ theory – which is apparently backed up by a number of celebrities including rapper B.o.B who recently went on a amusing and disturbing Twitter rant about the topic.
This got me thinking. If science has never really been your thing, which is fine by the way just like P.E was never my thing, how do you avoid falling down the black hole of conspiracy theories (Illuminati, anti-vaccination, flat Earth)?
These theories offer an alternative world view which can, at first glance, appear to fit much better with the world we see and experience around us every day than the complex and often invisible world of science. Take flat Earth as a example. In our everyday lives we interact with both flat and round objects (compare a table top with a yoga ball) and, from these interactions, we build up an understanding of how these objects work. On a very basic level we see that things fall off a ball, you can’t really balance things on it like you can a table and it has an obvious curvature. Then take a look at the Earth. We can stand and walk along it with no obvious indication of its curvature, water sits flat in rivers and oceans it doesn’t run down the sides of the Earth as you would see if you spilled a glass of water onto a yoga ball. So, assuming you have little or no interest in astronomy (perhaps you live in the city center so don’t get a good view of the night sky anyway) and the mathematics of gravity and scale makes your head hurt, it’s easy to understand why you may choose to mistrust theories which you cannot test or see for yourself.
So, with this in mind, my question is: Is it possible to design activities and interactions that don’t patronise or assume knowledge but enable people to test scientific theories in ways that make sense and allow them to simply observe the outcomes with their own eyes?
We are now hoping to meet with this community, attend some of their activities, make friends and let them know scientists are just ordinary people. Then we want to jump in and put together a small accessible science festival where everyone can have fun and hopefully engage with science on a small scale. I get the feeling it’s not going to be an easy sell but will undoubtedly be worth it if done properly.
My mind is bubbling with ideas, including the possibility of sending a Go-Pro camera up on a balloon and playing back the footage – the possibilities are endless…although sadly our budget isn’t. Whatever happens, I’m excited and will keep you all updated on our progress as things move forward.
For now I want to invite anyone reading this to drop me a line in the comments below. Perhaps you’re an academic who has worked on a similar event and has some ideas, or maybe you’re keen on the flat Earth theory and want to tell us more about what you believe? Either way I’d love to hear from you.
Post by: Sarah Fox
Update: A pretty interesting gif image of a few pictures my telescope loving partner took last night showing Jupiter spinning on its axis – notice how the great red spot moves round. Perhaps we could bring our telescopes along to the festival and have a play 🙂
Firstly. Dont use a go pro because of the fish eye lense so you’ll will obviously as demonstrated time after time, see false curvature. Use wide angle lense…..
Secondly, try to search out all historical experiments regarding the serch for curvature going back as far as about 800 to a 1000 years, or further if desired. Eg. Michaelson Morley experiment.
This will be most advantageous.
Lastly try to not be biased.
Enjoy your search…….Nuff love, Ds
Well done brother
Yes yes rotating on its axis 1000 mph while magic sticky water clings to the suface, circling the sun at 60thousand mph, while the sun scorched through the sky at 600 thousand mph, all while our galaxy mozies along at some number with a shit load of zeros and we still have not disussed the universe expanding at the craziest number +1. And I believed this bullshit. It’s flat and NASA is a bunch of lying scum. Phew rant over.
Hello sarah…most if not all go-pro cameras use fish eyed lenses…its perspective is that of a spherical view. Not a good camera to use in my humble opinion. I thought the entire flat earth theory would not hold up…2 years later…im still fascinated.
I would recommend not using a GoPro camera, as it has a fish-eye lense, which will give you a rounded image. Felix Baumgarter used one in his Red Bull jump over New Mexico. In the footage, it appears as though New Mexico must be massive, but it was a false effect created by a lense. that
If you truly are using the scientific method, you are going to be surprised at your results.mickleson /gale…….MICKLESON /morley. ……sagnac……failed Aireys experiment. …Picard balloon flight
This is a great idea Sarah. It’s so nice to know there are people who are willing to engage in research and debate without the name calling and insults. I never questioned the ball earth until very recently and I tried to debunk flat earth but the more I looked into it the more it made sense. I’m still not sure as there are question marks with both models and I have lots of questions. And since a very small child I loved globes and have lots in my home. So the idea of flat earth was not something I thought about at all. The thing that surprised me the most was the amount of hatred poured on flat earthers. Surely people should be able to question what they are told and research for themselves. A good test would be to go to the seaside and watch some boats disappear over the horizon and see if you can bring them back in to view with binoculars or zoom lens camera which could prove there is no curve. Good Luck
The human race deserves too know earth is flat. Hopefully we can one day end this modern-day slavery. Hey I have an idea let’s all go to Antarctica.
😎 i am with you
Yep, I totally agree. Antarctica is where we’ll find the truth
I guess you can fool all of the people some of the time has arrived, and lots of people are making the effort to actually check where we live, instead of accepting what is written in books. Science should not be, do experiments until the required result is achieved and come up with eqausions for force the round peg in the square hole.
Science has become a religion
NIKOLAS TESLA he was a scientist
Oh hi Sarah! I’m Cathy and I co-host on ‘Secrets Revealed’ and our show is on tonight, with guest Mark Sargent! I hope to bring your post up. And invite folks to come read and comment. The commenters so far have done a stellar job re: Go-Pro, experiments that prove the earth does not move and Piccard. There is a lot going on here and I hope you’ll take an honest look yourself.
truthfrequencyradio.com TONIGHT 3/11 7 pm EST – Zen Garcia and Mark Sargent
Go pro balloon footage are A dime a dozen. Try non go pro to silence all the dissenters.
What about the photos of earth taken from space and the moon?
All from nasa composites
All fake pictures
All CGI
Wow what an interesting discussion this post has spawned. Myself and my partner are amateur astronomers – our whole spare room is full of telescope bits and it’s pretty amazing what you can see with some relatively low priced kit – you should all check out a few of his posts on this site :). Last night he took a number of pictures of Jupiter over the course of a night and he put the picts together as a gif, you can see the planet spinning on its axis (I can’t seem to attach this picture in the comments so I’ll update my original post with this image). Of course to my mind the whole flat Earth notion just doesn’t seem to fit but it’s really interesting hearing why others believe it! – I hope the show goes well Cathy and you get some good discussion going.. be sure to explore all angles 😉
We don’t need discussion…the debate between the flat earth hypothesis and the globalist hypothesis can be resolved – let’s use some science!
The curvature of the earth equates to approx. 12cm per kilometre multiplied by the square of the distance. See link to this handy tool:
https://dizzib.github.io/earth/curve-calc/?d0=30&h0=10&unit=imperial
Now, maybe this would be a good project school science project, for years 10 or 11, i.e. to measure the curvature of the earth.
The class could research methods to measure this and then actually go and do it!
Measuring curvature across the Irish Sea might be a good place to start?
A very high powered laser would resolve this.
For example, the distance across the Irish Sea from the Isle of Man’s Douglas Harbour to Great Orm’s Head in North Wales is 60 miles.
If the Earth is a globe, then the surface of the water between them would form a 60 mile arc, the centre towering 1944 feet higher than the coastlines at either end.
On a clear day, from a modest altitude of 100 feet, the Great Orm’s Head is visible from Douglas Harbor.
Assuming the 100 foot altitude causes the horizon to appear approximately 13 miles off, the 47 miles remaining means the Welsh coastline should still fall an impossible 1472 feet below the line of sight!
It might be better at night, easier to see lights of Great Orm’s Head.
http://www.atlanteanconspiracy.com/2015/08/200-proofs-earth-is-not-spinning-ball.html
People already tested over water all over the world bruh. It’s flat. When was the last time you saw water curve at a lake?
I respect your honesty on the topic of flat earth. This is the first article that is not attacking the subject but rather taking the appropriate approach to determine the facts for ones self. Enjoy your journey!
I agree usually its instant insults 😠
No proof lots of info about flat earth but no proof of globe and its not new its just growing
Just gp to YouTube and enter flat earth
Mark sargent has the most interesting
There is even several apps
When you guys refer to the Earth being flat, are you saying that the moon is flat and the planets are too?
Because even with a small telescope you can easily see the curvature of the moon. Not to mention you can see the curvature of the Earth from the ISS.
There is no way to even defend the Earth being flat. Go travel to Antarctica and see if you will fall off the Earth……..
ISS IS FAKE everything from nasa is fake
Greenscreen is great
Móon is cheese did u read books when you were a kid? Actually not sure about moon and planets yet myself but why couldn’t we live on an infinite plane?
U tube university will open your mind if you let it?
Both views are difficult to prove as every proof can be convincingly refuted.
A few thoughts.
What does the map of the flat earth look like?
Does it have some kind of Einsteinian geometry that stops us falling off the edge, allows round the world flights and cruises?
Forget fisheye lenses, anyone who has travelled on Concorde will have seen a curved horizon.
Michael
What does the flat earth map look like? Do a search for:
gleason’s new standard map of the world
The UN use the flat earth map in their logo.
This explains why southern hemisphere flights have odd stopovers.
Fly from South America to South Africa or AUZ / NZ. Stopover in Middle East or even Europe?
Why not just fly straight over the Southern Ocean? It’s much quicker and would save a small fortune on aviation fuel!
Try doing a distance laser test over a body of water. You will need a very powerful laser which I’m sure if you find a donation for snd you need a few miles of stretch across a body of water. And don’t mistake what you see in a telescope for what the Earth must look like because that is apples to oranges.
We’ve been living a lie sense the begining of time …Somebody is in control of all our thoughts…An we don’t even know it…Everything we’ve learn about n school is all lies..All the things we thought…We didn’t evolve from UI apes..We are our own spec..We are of Devine creation…We are suppose to be involved in something greater than the everyday work for nothing …js…Our planet is running out of juice…Because a few people are sucking up all resources for financial gain..
In this great novel of the” Solar System” the Earth is “round” flying through space at over 600 thousand miles an hour, I am not certain if that is where we are, look at the logo of the UN and count the continents where is Antarctica, and for the academics try this equation 8 inches times per mile squared that should be the amount of curvature based off of 25000 mile circumference of an earth, science can be thought of as the essence of a particular study full of hypotheses and theories. Are the laws of gravity truly laws, the theory of relativity is simply a theory. Science should be fluid the path of least resistanceunless you dwell in the complexity of “S” sense(science), I’m not the simpleness of sense are your five senses, common sense
Mathematics do not lie either the force that gravity has would make us all flesh into soup it’s hard for me to explain since English is not my first language
I think it’s very commendable & brave to publish an article about our flat earth- only im convinced it’s the solid truth and no longer just a theory. To read an article about the flat earth finally being published by a professional in the science community is a beautiful thing bcuz it’s such an important fact to know about ourselves & has everything to do with our human history and origin. Its beyond shameful the most important basis of who we are has been kept from our knowledge. No wonder there is so much utter chaos going on everywhere! Now if u really wanna go full circle with spreading this enlightenment then u shud reveal the rest of it which is the actual firmament that is covering our flat earth.
Just because Jupiter is round and appears to rotate doesn’t mean we do?
That’s not good science, it just proves some lights in the sky appear to spin.
Morning all – In the UK anyway.
I’m starting to think that a number of commenters here have missed the point of my original article (sorry if I wasn’t clear I think the very British sarcasm at the beginning may have thrown some people) – this being that I’m was entirely shocked that young people in our community still believe that the Earth is flat and that I’d love to talk with them to understand where this unusual belief has come from – because I think calling them names and dismissing their personal beliefs is counterproductive and harmful. It’s better to tackle a misconception from a point of understanding. I want to approach young people in the community as a scientist who is willing to listen and hopefully be listened to since talking down to people causes huge problems.
I do honestly thank you all for your interesting comments but I need to set the record strait: I’m not a believer in the idea of a flat earth – I can’t be with the sheer amount of astronomy my partner does showing the movements of all our amazing neighboring spheroid planets, movements of the stars and the differences in constellations as we travel around the world.
I’ve also been lucky enough to be in contact with researchers who design probes to send into space and rely entirely upon the accepted physics of a traditional solar system to do so. There are huge swathes of people working in this field and so much money spent here that if the government did believe we lived on an alternative physical world why on earth would they spend so much on interstellar research that would obviously fail? Perhaps it could be argued that they are playing the long game to keep us in the dark – but I’m not cynical enough to believe that the greater powers are willing to sink billions into a field of research they know is fruitless when that money could be spent elsewhere.
Also, although I do understand how hard it can be to accept evidence which you can’t see and test yourself it does seem an unusual stance to dismiss all evidence from space travel (pictures etc) as false. There are a lot of things I and many others can’t and probably won’t see (the bottom of the oceans, the lunar landscape, the movement of subatomic particles). But that doesn’t mean I think that others can’t study this – they can and they do and it’s amazingly interesting.
That said this has all been really interesting and – If I find some good experiments we can do with a relatively tight budget in the city center I’ll certainly post the results here :).
Thanks again
Sarah
You seem to think you’re smart ,yet you are wrapped up in lies and have no clue anyway
Just because people study something ,it doesn’t make it true,,,we live in a world of opposite truths,and flat earth y
Theory as it was introduced ,only proofs to me that it is part of bigger mind programming,and part of melting the brain
Sarah,
I’m very pleased that a member of the scientific community has broached this subject. If you follow the scientific evidence, you will fall out with your employer!
As you’re interested in astronomy, maybe you could consider the problem of parallax.
If we walk around a park, the trees will appear to change position, relative to each other, from the observers point of view. Why does this not happen with the stars?
If earth is spinning at 1000 MPH at the equator, and is moving around the sun 67,000 MPH, and the solar system is moving around the Milky Way at 45,000 MPH – then why do we observe no parallax?
Why do the stars not change position, relative to each other – similar to the trees in the park?
It does. We do. Objects within our solar system do.
It’s just that stars are such a massive distance away that they don’t overlap. If you measure the angles of stars at one time, and measure them again in 6 months (when the Earth is on the opposite side of the Sun) then you can do some trigonometry and work out their distance away. I think this is how we first measured out that most of the stars in the sky are relatively close to us (i.e. in our own galaxy), and some blurry objects in the sky are a huge distance away (which better telescopes showed to contain other stars and be other galaxies).
But then that’s astronomy rather than what-I-imagine-would-be flat-earthism.
Interestingly Steve, the nearby stars do change their position because of parallax. In fact astronomers use stellar parallax to measure the distances to these nearby stars. If you image a nearby star at a certain time of the year and then repeat the image 6 months later, the star will have moved slightly relative to distant stars. This movement is small, the closest star from the Sun Proxima Centauri move less than 1/3600th of a degree but with modern instruments and careful observation the movement is easily detectable. Since we know the straight line distance of the Earth between the observations we can easily calculate the distance to Proxima Centauri and many other stars.
One thing to mention is that amateur astronomers can now obtain telescopes that have the capability of resolving these fine angles. If they live in regions where the atmosphere is dry and still then they can measure Stellar parallax directly!
HTH
The angle of the rays of the sun prove it is not 150 000 000 miles from earth. And the moon is the exact same size which is self illuminating. I noticed the other day while they were both visible, the moons dark side was the opposite side to the Suns position which should be impossible on a globe earth. These are things which can be observed with the human eye on a regular basis
I think what you are trying to do here is commendable Sarah. Showing kids that experiments can reveal more about our world and dispel misconceptions is always worth doing. Don’t be disheartened by some of the comments here; there will always be people that reject evidence and mistrust scientific arguments. The problem is that if you come to think that science is a tool used to mislead you then it doesn’t matter how much evidence is presented, you will never except it or even consider it.
Carry on the good work. I think that by using a camera in a balloon is still a fun thing to do. There are lots of youtube videos of this but I would still be excited to see it happening for real. Try and show that the camera is capable of rendering a straight line (i.e. has a flat field) before sending it up. Also, make sure the Civil Aviation Authority knows what you are doing!
Good luck!
Sorry I meant the dark side was the same side to the Suns position
Nick
What people are failing to realise is that the confusions coming because although visually from space it may appear spherical we are experiencing it as flat it’s a construct of our sensory decoding system it’s a matrix if you want to put it that way to truly understand it we have to step outside the parameters of the way we understand reality..
The simplest way to prove the Earth isn’t flat is to take a telescope or binoculars to the coast on a clear day. and watch a ship disappear over the horizon. The mast of the ship will disappear last.
Another simple observation is that during a lunar eclipse the Earth casts a rounded shadow on the Moon.
Unfortunately your observation about ships is totally wrong! If you take a telescope to the beach you’ll be able to bring the entire ship back into view try it for yourself it’s very interesting as horizons are not actually real that’s why they constantly move as you do